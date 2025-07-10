Atchanna terms Jagan’s tours deliberate strategy to disrupt peace

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu described YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ongoing tours as orchestrated attempts to disrupt peace rather than genuine efforts to address farmers’ issues.

Speaking to the media after a Cabinet meeting alongside ministers Nadendla Manohar and Anagani Satya Prasad on Wednesday, Atchannaidu dismissed the tours as “staged like movie sets.”

Addressing concerns of Totapuri mango farmers, the minister explained that a bumper harvest of 7 lakh metric tonnes this year, combined with leftover pulp stock, caused prices to plummet. The government intervened, negotiating with pulp industries to buy mangoes at Rs 8 per kg, supplemented by Rs 4 per kg in direct aid.

He noted that even YSRCP leaders from Prakasam district praised the move. Atchannaidu challenged Jagan to ensure his associate, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who owns pulp factories, purchases mangoes at Rs 12 per kg. The minister accused YSRCP of a deliberate plot involving tractors spilling mangoes on roads.

He claimed that Prakash Reddy, YSRCP secretary from Chittoor with a 25-acre mango orchard, sold his produce at Rs 12 per kg but orchestrated the dumping of five tractor loads of mangoes from his farm on a service road in Thimbojipalem village as Jagan’s convoy approached.

Atchannaidu alleged the convoy “intentionally drove over the mangoes,” calling it unbelievable that a former chief minister would engage in such irresponsible acts for political gain. Atchannaidu also condemned the rude behavior of YSRCP leaders and cadre toward police, citing an incident where former YSRCP MLAs allegedly instructed workers to “break the hands” of a DSP managing the crowd.

He saod that drones were used during Jagan’s visit due to fears of disturbances, which exposed the mango-spilling incident.

The minister debunked YSRCP’s false propaganda of a police lathi-charge, stating that an injury to a YSRCP worker who fell during the rally was being misrepresented. Atchannaidu reiterated the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, accusing YSRCP of exploiting their plight for political mileage.

He urged the opposition to engage constructively rather than resorting to disruptive tactics.