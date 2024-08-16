Atchanna vows to strengthen agriculture, allied sectors

Srikakulam: Agriculture, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said agriculture and its allied sectors like horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation and forests will be strengthened. He unfurled national flag here on the occasion of 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

In his speech, the minister noted that Srikakulam is mainly dependent on agriculture and its allied sectors and though it has adequate resources, the district remained backward as it is not able to utilise them properly. He explained that the government will put in all efforts by providing seed, manure and other inputs so that the district can achieve 8.72 lakh tonnes paddy in current kharif season.

He said veterinary medical services will be available at all 358 Ryhtu Seva Clusters across the district and ambulance services will also be introduced soon to provide immediate medical aid to domestic animals and farmers can call toll free number 1962.

Subsidy schemes are being implemented and beneficiaries are being identified at village level to cultivate horticulture crops. To improve the fishing sector and to arrest migration, fishing jetties and drying flatforms were proposed under the one-year duration plan and proposals also were prepared to get Central government aid to complete Mulapeta sea port in the district, explained the minister. Fish and prawn cultivating farmers will be provided financial aid under various subsidy schemes, he added.

To protect the ecosystem along the seacoast, turtle conservation spots will be improved and a massive plantation of saplings will be taken up to increase greenery and expand forest cover.

The minister assured that irrigation sector will be improved soon by completing the off-shore project in the Palasa constituency. Vamsadhara river water will be carried to Itchapuram by linking it to Bahuda river, Gotta barrage and Vamsadhara reservoir will be finished soon. The state government is allocating funds to all projects as the improvement of irrigation facility is essential for development of agriculture and its allied sectors, the minister opined.

Atchannaidu received a guard of honour from the security forces, inspected stalls and floats arranged by various departments on the occasion. District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and SP K V Maheswar Reddy were

present.