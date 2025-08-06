Atchanna warns against delays in fertiliser supply

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supply to farmers during the ongoing kharif season, warning against any distribution delays. The minister issued the instructions during a teleconference with district collectors and agriculture officials to review statewide fertiliser availability.

The review meeting followed reports of urea shortages in certain parts of the state. Atchannaidu stressed that no farmer should face difficulties in procuring fertilisers and ordered officials to closely monitor cooperative societies to prevent irregularities.

He acknowledged that while the state government has been pushing for higher fertiliser allocations from the Centre, some media reports have pointed to localized supply gaps, prompting him to seek detailed reports.

Addressing concerns in Srikakulam district, officials clarified that an early release of water from the Vamsadhara project expanded the cultivated area, increasing fertilizer demand. To meet the surge, 18,000 metric tonne fertilisers were supplied against the initial requirement of 12,000 metric tonnes. The district administration also noted that farmers were increasingly relying on Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and cooperative societies over private dealers.

Agriculture director S Dilli Rao informed that the state has urged the Centre to release pending fertilizer quotas for July and August. Minister Atchannaidu said he would coordinate with Union minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to expedite urea supplies.

For kharif 2025, the state has planned 16.76 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser distribution. As of August 5, 15.94 lakh metric tonnes have been made available, with 7.03 lakh metric tonnes stocked across cooperative societies, RSKs, and Markfed godowns. Additionally, the Centre has allocated 4.58 lakh metric tonnes for August, with the state closely tracking its arrival.

Atchannaidu dismissed false propaganda by some media and YSRCP leaders about shortages, accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation to disrupt the new government’s welfare initiatives.

Pointing to the government’s efforts, he noted that 6.99 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers were distributed through PACS and RSKs in 2024–25, up from 6.17 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24 under the previous administration.

The minister also issued a strict warning to dealers, stating that hoarding, diversion, or overpricing would lead to license cancellation under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985.