Atchennaidu mourns over the death of Chalapathi Rao, says it is a loss to Tollywood

TDP state president Atchennaidu has condoled the death of senior actor Chalapathi Rao. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that the death of Chalapathi Rao is sad and praised him for growing step by step with discipline in the film industry and becoming a role model for the youth. He said that Chalapathi Rao's death is a loss for the Telugu film industry.



Saying that he would pray for the departed soul, Atchennaidu expressed his deepest sympathy to his family members and fans.

It is known that another tragedy happened in Tollywood as the famous senior actor Chalapathi Rao (78) passed away. He had been suffering from illness for some time and died of a heart attack at his home in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning. Chalapathi Rao was born on May 8, 1944 in Balliparru, Krishna District and has two daughters and one son. He acted in more than 1,200 films.