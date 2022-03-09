Atchennaidu takes a dig at AP govt. say there is resentment from people on govt

The war of words between the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties continue in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, TDP President Atchennaidu in response to the challenge made by the ruling YSRCP leaders on early elections has said that TDP is accepting the challenge and ready to face the elections.



Atchennaidu made sensational remarks that there was strong resentment on Andhra Pradesh government at present and opined that the government is planning to ​​go for the polls early as the resentment would increase further.

The TDP state president expressed confidence that the TDP would get 160 seats if AP government goes to the polls now. He said that they were not saying this thing blindly.

He said that everyone knows that illegal mining is going on in the agency and recalled the letter written by maoists. Atchennaidu demanded that the government should respond to the Maoist letter on illegal mining. He was incensed over the government for pointing fingers to TDP for every issue happening in the state.