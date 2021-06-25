Atchennaidu welcomes AP government decision over cancellation of SSC, inter examinations

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu said the Supreme Court had given a rude shock to the state government, which was adamant about conducting examinations in the state. He opined that students and parents were in mental distress over the conduction of the SSC and intermediate examinations.

He said that it has been proved once again that students and youth can achieve anything. "TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been fighting tirelessly for two months for the cancellation of exams and the future of the students," Atchennaidu said.

Atchennaidu further added that Nara Lokesh was able to hold regular meetings with students, parents and professionals and bring them all together. "Didn't CM Jagan find time to discuss with students and parents?" Atchennaidu questioned. Atchennaidu objected that Jagan had acted as if there was no time even after the Prime Minister Modi decided to cancel the exams.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel the the SSC and intermediate examinations following the supreme court instructions. The education minister Adimulapu Suresh has announced the decision on Thursday evening.