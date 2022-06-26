Atmakur by-election: YSRCP head to massive victory, leads by 25,856 votes in 6th round

The counting of votes for the Atmakur constituency by-election continues and the ruling YSRCP has been gaining majority since the first round. So far six rounds have been completed. In the fourth round, YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy got a majority of 25,856 votes amassing 31,474 votes.



While, BJP candidate Bharat Kumar got 5,628 votes, while BSP candidate got 683 votes and NOTA got 699 votes. With this the majority has been increasing in the every round and the YCP has a chance to win with a huge lead. The final results are likely to come by noon.



The Atmakuru Assembly by-electionwas held on the 23rd of this month. A total of 2,13,338 votes were cast, while 1,37,081 votes were cast including postal votes of 493.

A total of 14 counting tables will be used to count the votes in 20 rounds. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bharat Kumar walked out of the counting hall as Vikram Reddy's lead is increasing.