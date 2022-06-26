Atmakur by-election:YSR Cong candidate Vikram in lead with 14,517 votes

Nellore: As expected, ruling YSR Congress candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy is in lead in the lead with 14,517 votes in the two rounds completed till now. Counting started here on Sunday at Atmakur with and the ruling party candidate is in a lead of 5,337 votes over his nearest rival. He secured 6,067 votes whereas his rival from BJP G Bharat Kumar got only 730 votes. BSP candidate Nanda Obulesu got 129 votes in the first round.



In the second round, Vikram Reddy got 10,688 votes and BJP candidate Bharat Kumar secured only 1,508 votes. The ruling party candidate is in the lead in the second round with 9,180. In the first two rounds, Vikram Reddy is in leading with 14,517 votes.



It may be recalled that polling was held on Thursday and counting is in process for 279 polling stations. District officials opened postal ballot and ballot boxes at 8 am and started the counting. Officials arranged 14 tables for counting that is expected to be completed within 20 rounds. A micro-observer, a supervisor, and an assistant are present at each table to take up the process.



There are 14 candidates are in the fray and the counting has been arranged at Andhra Engineering College in Atmakur and general observer M Suresh Kumar, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector and Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad are monitoring the activity.

