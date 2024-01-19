Atmakur MLA Vikram Reddy to organise local sports competition

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is organizing a prestigious sports festival called Audham Andhra to encourage athletes from rural areas. In line with this initiative, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, legislator of Atmakuru Constituency, suggests organizing local youth sports competitions to promote and uncover talent in village sportspersons.

The awards ceremony was held for a cricket tournament organized during the Sankranthi festival in the villages of Brahmanapalli and Budhavada. Prizes were presented by Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, the YSRCP Coordinator for Udayagiri Constituency. The sports competitions in Brahmanapalli and the MGR Cricket Tournament in Budhavada were held in honor of the late Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.

During the ceremony, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy proposed that the youth from villages form committees to organize monthly cricket matches. He emphasized the importance of sports alongside academics and expressed confidence in the bright future of sportspersons. He noted that in the past, talented athletes from rural areas lacked opportunities, but now the situation has changed.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has encouraged athletes to strive for the state level through the Audham Andhra Sports Tournament. The ceremony concluded with Sankranti greetings to the athletes and attendees.