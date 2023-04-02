Ongole: Attack on senior BJP leaders condemned

The Ongole parliamentary district BJP leaders staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Saturday condemning the attack on their senior leaders including national secretary Y Satya Kumar, State vice-president Adinarayana Reddy and Panatala Suresh. Speaking at the protest held under the leadership of district general secretary Rayapati Ajay Kumar, district president PV Sivareddy said that Satya Kumar participated in the Amaravati farmers' protest held at Mandadam village on Friday, as their movement demanding the State government to announce Amaravati as the sole and single capital of Andhra Pradesh completed 1,200 days.





He pointed out that Satya Kumar assured the Amaravati farmers that the BJP will support them as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supports the capital of AP at Amaravati. He said that at Uddandarayuni Palem, the followers of Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, stormed onto the road and attacked Satya Kumar, Adinarayana Reddy, Suresh, Chirumamilla Ashok, Ramesh, Veeraiah and others, and damaged the cars in which they were travelling. He alleged that though there were police personnel on the spot at the time of the attack, they were just mute spectators. BJP State executive member S Srinivas, district general secretary Sivaji Yadav, vice-president Bommasani Padmavati, secretaries J Koteswari, Satyavati and others also participated in the protest.



