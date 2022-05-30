AU tightens its screw on preventing anti-social activities

Visakhapatnam: Parts of Andhra University campus have been a hub for anti-social activities for long.

When the varsity officials landed at Engineering College campus to spearhead a clean-up campaign, they were shocked to unearth heaps of used condom packets, emptied liquor bottles, cigarette packets and syringes along the makeshift beds instead of plastic litter, weeds and leaves.

Especially the space behind Andhra University College of Engineering hostel where the entire stretch is normally deserted, makeshift beds were arranged near the trees. Post the clean-up drive, the AU officials have stepped up security in the north campus wherein the anti-social activities were rampant.

Following the murder of a person that took place near the hostel, the varsity authorities have tightened security in the deserted spots. They have also taken up beautification work along the campus. However, of late, it is learnt that several outsiders continue to frequent the campus, giving way to suspicious activities. While carrying out the clean-up drive, a makeshift bed arrangement with the support of a ladder also came to light near bamboo trees and bushes.

Making it clear that the university students had no role to play in such anti-social activities, AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy directed the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough monitoring on such activities across the campus, more so near isolated stretches and consider concrete measures to prevent the presence of miscreants.

As a part of the preventive measure, about 80 acres of site filled with bushes and weeds of the AUCE was cleared. Further, steps are taken to raise compound walls and gates on all sides of the varsity to prevent outsiders from entering the campus.

However, the university is yet to identify those involved in anti-social activities.