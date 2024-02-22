Live
Just In
Audimulapu Suresh assures support to kin of Kanna Venkateshwarlu
Audimulapu Suresh expressed his deepest condolences to the family of Kanna Venkateshwarlu and assured them of all possible help from the government. He also emphasized the importance of being aware of one's health and taking necessary precautions while engaging in physical activities like hunting.
The quick response and support shown by Dr. Adimulapu Suresh towards the family of the deceased have been appreciated by the local community. The timely financial assistance provided will help in easing the burden of the funeral expenses for the family.
The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of being prepared for emergencies. It also highlights the need for individuals to prioritize their health and well-being to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.
The government officials have been urged to expedite the process of availing the schemes and insurance benefits entitled to the family of Kanna Venkateshwarlu. The untimely demise of Kanna Venkateshwarlu has left a void in the village of Ullapalem, and the community mourns the loss of a beloved member.