Auto driver attacks married woman with acid in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: An auto driver attacked a married woman with acid in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Nanduvanipalem under Pendurthi police station. The incident took place on December and the matter came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to the police, K Sirisha is a beautician. She is living alone due to differences with her husband. Her acquaintance with Narsinga Rao, an auto driver from the same area, led to a relationship.

However, recently Sirisha and her husband reunited. Sirisha told Narsingrao that she was staying with her husband and not to come to her. Unable to digest this, Narsing threw acid on her. Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital. Due to less intensity of acid, rash appeared on the face. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.