  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Auto driver attacks married woman with acid in Vizag

Auto driver attacks married woman with acid in Vizag
x
Highlights

The incident took place on December and the matter came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: An auto driver attacked a married woman with acid in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Nanduvanipalem under Pendurthi police station. The incident took place on December and the matter came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to the police, K Sirisha is a beautician. She is living alone due to differences with her husband. Her acquaintance with Narsinga Rao, an auto driver from the same area, led to a relationship.

However, recently Sirisha and her husband reunited. Sirisha told Narsingrao that she was staying with her husband and not to come to her. Unable to digest this, Narsing threw acid on her. Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital. Due to less intensity of acid, rash appeared on the face. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X