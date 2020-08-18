Ava lands submerging under Godavari flood waters, which are proposed for house sites: Naidu

Amaravati: The Government has been giving the Ava lands which were submerging under Godavari flood waters, said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. The floods increased due to the removal of the tree cover, he observed during an interaction with the party senior leaders across the State, on Tuesday. He said that the people in that region were questioning the State government that how could they live in the submerging areas, if once they would construct houses on these sites?

Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the YSRCP leaders were openly collecting bribes for distribution of the lands, committing corruption while purchasing the lands. He said that the government purchased the lands worth Rs 5 lakh by spending more than Rs 50 lakh there at the Ava lands area. At the same time, the YSRCP leaders were collecting at Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh from each beneficiary for giving the 1 cent land for housing purpose.

He further suspected that there will be further corruption while levelling the lands. He said that at least 16 feet levelling was required for these low lying areas, before giving the lands to the poor people for construction of the houses. For that levelling the land, God only knows how much it would cost, he observed.