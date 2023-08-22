Avail opportunities & reach top positions, students told

Parvathipuram: K Manjula Veena, district intermediate education officer, advised the students to avail every opportunity provided by the State government and focus on education to reach higher positions.

On Monday, she interacted with the students of Komarada Government Junior College during an inspection and explained that that the government was spending huge funds on education to support the students of poor families. “I call upon every poor student to take advantage of these schemes and achieve their goals in life,” she said. Manjula Veena said that the government has sanctioned infrastructure, digital boards, green boards and beautiful sitting tables in every government college. The girls in the college were asked to utilise the napkins distributed by the government. She told the students that if you study in a government college with a clean and pleasant environment, their lives will also be pleasant and they can contribute to the development of society.

Later, Y Nageswara Rao, Principal of the college, expressed happiness that the number of student admissions has increased significantly in the college this year when compared to last year.