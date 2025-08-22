Avoid film songs, obscene dances

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya urged Vinayaka Chavithi organisers to conduct the festival in a devotional and pious manner, devoid of film songs or obscene dances.

On Thursday, she held a meeting with Varasidhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee and also senior officials of various departments including police, revenue, TUDA, SPDCL and TTD at the corporation office on the conduct of the 5-day Ganesh festival in the pilgrim city.

The Commissioner directed the SPDCL authorities to ensure no power interruption during the festival and also wanted the corporation authorities to make arrangements for clean drinking water supply. She urged the committee functionaries and festival organisers to confine to the routes approved by the police and civic authorities for take the idols in the possessions in the various localities in the city to Vinayaka Sagar, where the mass immersion of the idols will take place.

Mourya asked the TTD authorities to provide decorations including traditional mango leaves, festoons in the city and also all along the possessional routes.

As a precautionary measure, she directed fire and also fisheries departments officials to ensure required force and also expert swimmers at Vinayaka Sagar during immersion, which will be held on September 2. The excise department should order closer of wine shops on the day of Nimajjanam in the city.

The medical and health departments were told to ensure required number of ambulances on Nimajjanam day and also medical facilities in select places. And also to remove the branches of trees and overhead cable wires on the possessional routes for the smooth passage of idols.

Deputy Mayor R C Munikrishna, Urban Development Board Member Vooka Vijay Kumar, ASP Ravi Manoharachari, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, SPDCL SE Surendra Naidu, TUDA Secretary Dr Srikanth, DSPs Bhakthavatsalam, Ramakrishnamachari, Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopinath Reddy were present.