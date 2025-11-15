  1. Home
News

Awareness camp on deaf accounts held

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST
Guntur: A deaf awareness camp was conducted by Guntur lead bank office, jointly with all banks in Guntur on Friday. The session went on smoothly with meaningful interactions throughout, and the experiences shared by the claimants were truly touching, highlighting the need for continuous awareness.

The efforts made by bankers in handling deaf accounts were widely appreciated. Their dedication in guiding claimants and supporting the process has been excellent.

During discussions, bankers also shared their concerns regarding the challenges faced in processing deaf claims with LDM and RBI representative, adding valuable perspective to the session.

Reserve Bank of India LDO Rohith Agarwal, AGM UBI & lead bank convener Satyajith Kabi, executives from various banks, and a large number of beneficiaries participated in the programme.

