Awareness key to combat drug abuse: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised that creating awareness among everyone is the only effective way to prevent narcotic drugs and intoxicating substances in the district. She directed the officials to not only explain the harmful effects of drug use on a large scale, but also to implement stringent measures for complete control throughout the district.

The District Level Narcotics Control Coordination Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Collector Thameem Ansariya, at the collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector suggested that all government departments should work in coordination to completely eradicate drugs in the district.

She asked the authorities to conduct awareness programmes in every educational institution. She directed that Eagle Clubs be established in all government and private educational institutions by the next academic year.

The collector ordered drug control officers to jointly inspect medicine shops and recommended enhanced surveillance and more effective measures to prevent drug use and transportation. She called for widespread publicity of the toll-free number 1972, which has been set up for filing complaints.

Addressing the meeting, District SP AR Damodar detailed the measures taken to curb intoxicants and narcotics in the district.

He clarified that no cannabis cultivation is taking place in the district, though transportation through the district continues, which they are working to prevent. He cited the number of registered cases as evidence of their enforcement efforts. He mentioned that 283 individuals have been identified recently in connection with drug use and supply.

He said Eagle Teams and drop boxes are being set up in colleges, and emphasised the need to strengthen the de-addiction centre in the district. He also called for special supervision of government and private hostels to prevent drug use, and suggested installing posters about anti-drug measures in schools, colleges, hostels, and medical institutions.

Additional SP Nageswar Rao, Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadhith Venkat Trivinag, DRO Chinna Obulesu, RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, GGH Superintendent Dr Jamuna, Medical College Principal Dr Edukondalu, DD Social Welfare Lakshma Nayak, and officials from related departments participated in the meeting.