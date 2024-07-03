Awareness programme held on newly enacted laws

Ongole: The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness programme on the newly enacted laws among the inmates at the district jail in Ongole on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of the jail Pocha Varuna Reddy informed the prisoners that the Union government has revised the existing laws and enacted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to provide justice to everyone in a speedy manner.

The Prakasam DLSA secretary K Syambabu attended the programme as the chief guest and explained the features of the BNS, BNSS, and BSA, and how they will be implemented. He clarified the doubts of the staff and the measures to be taken in implementing them. The district jail jailers V Ramesh, M Srinivasa Rao, and other staff were present.