Awareness programme held on road safety

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : BVC Institute of Technology & Science, Amalapuram organised a road safety awareness programme to promote responsible driving habits and adherence to traffic rules. The initiative aimed to educate students and the community on the importance of road safety.

The event saw the participation of several distinguished guests, including Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, MP, Amalapuram, Bonam Krishna Satish, Chairman of BVC Group of Institutions; and DTO of Konaseema district. Addressing the gathering, MP Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi emphasised the critical need to follow traffic regulations to prevent accidents and save lives. Chairman of BVC group Bonam Krishna Satish reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to social responsibility and encouraged students to take an active role in promoting road safety within their communities. The District Transport Office shared road safety statistics and demonstrated crucial measures such as wearing helmets and seatbelts.