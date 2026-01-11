10 lakh people to get PMAY houses

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday announced that as many as 10 lakh pucca houses will be handed over to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) this month. This was announced by Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

He said this will be the BJP government’s New Year gift to 10 lakh poor people under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme. This will help improve their living condition, he said.

The minister said that the State government had received around 37 lakh applications for PMAY houses.

Of them, over 34 lakh beneficiaries have already been shortlisted after verification, and the consolidated list has been sent to the Union government for approval, he said. The minister said once the approval is obtained, the beneficiaries will be able to get financial assistance for the construction of pucca houses under PMAY. The scheme is meant for the low- and middle-income groups and also slum dwellers.