Awareness programme on ‘Opportunities in Environment’ held

Anantapur: As part of Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra initiative, an awareness drive on this month’s theme, ‘Opportunities in Environment’, was organised on Saturday at New Council Hall of Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

The programme highlighted the potential of utilising waste generated from households and surroundings as valuable resources for self-employment and commercial activities.

Representatives from City of Terrace Gardens (CTG) initiative explained the participants about the benefits of promoting terrace and backyard gardening. They emphasised the importance of converting kitchen waste into compost for plant nutrition, which not only increases crop yield but also reduces household waste and contributes to environmental conservation.

The speakers underscored the role of citizens in reducing solid waste, promoting composting practices, and adopting eco-friendly habits to protect the environment while creating sustainable income opportunities.

Municipal Commissioner B Balaswamy, MEPMA Project Director J Viswajyothi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Pavani, Town Project Officer K Naga Subba Rayudu, TE-IB S Bhavani, City Mission Manager PC Katamaiah, community organisers, urban and slum federation resource persons, slum federation leaders, and members of self-help groups participated in the programme.