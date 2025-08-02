Awareness programme on organ donation held

Nellore: JeevanDaan AP Chairman Dr. Rambabu said that eight people will be reborn through organ donation.

An awareness programme on organ donation was organised at the Doctors Shubham Convention Hall in Nellore city on Friday. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, large-scale awareness programmes are being organised across the State on organ donation.

On Saturday, an awareness camp will be held at Apollo Hospital in Nellore, where they will explain what brain death means and how to legally donate organs.

It was revealed that a demonstration will be organised from the local VRC centre to commemorate National Organ Donation Day on the third day.

This programme is also being organised at Nellore GGH.

He said that 4,733 people have already registered for organs in the Jeevan Daan organis ation.

Medicover Cluster Head Ranjith Reddy said that the programs being conducted on organ donation should be made successful.

Apollo Hospital DMS Sriram Satish, Unit Head Balaraju, KIMS COO Dr Satish, Narayana AGM Sekhar Reddy, Medicover Surendra Reddy and others participated in this programme.