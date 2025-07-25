Awareness programme on women safety held

Kurnool: A better future through education is the goal of the State government, said State Women‘s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja.

A district-level awareness programme was held on Thursday at the Ashoka Women‘s Engineering College near Dupadu on the topic of ‚Women‘s Welfare, Safety and Rights‘.

She said that awareness programmes were being conducted on women‘s safety. She advised the youth to study well and not be influenced by deceitful words and social media, only then will they will have a good future.

If they are harassed by hooligans, they should not be afraid and call the helpline number and complain. The film shows how to use technology in our hands.

Dr Venkata Narayanamma, ICDS PD Nirmala, corporator Kaipa Padmalatha Reddy, Circle Inspector Vijayalakshmi, Ashoka Women‘s Engineering College Staff, were present.