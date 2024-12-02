Awareness programmes mark World AIDS Day

Rajamahendravaram: A community breakfast programme was organised to promote awareness and reduce stigma here at the Government Degree College (Autonomous) on Sunday. The event brought together HIV-affected children, their families, transgender individuals, and district officials.

District collector P Prasanthi participated in the programme and emphasised that individuals living with AIDS are entitled to equal rights under the Constitution and should not face discrimination or prejudice. She urged society to treat them with compassion and respect.

She highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts by the district administration, legal services authority, NGOs, and educational institutions to combat discrimination. She urged everyone to focus on AIDS prevention and support those affected by the disease to boost their morale.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary K Prakash Babu said that as per Supreme Court directives, AIDS patients have equal rights under the Constitution. He cautioned against discrimination or revealing the identities of those affected by the disease.

Separately, a World AIDS Day programme was conducted at the Government Junior College under the aegis of the Red Cross Society.

Addressing the gathering, Regional Intermediate Officer NSVL Narasimham advised the youth to stay vigilant.

Nodal Officer Bonu Ramakrishna said that the 2024 global theme, “Choose the Right Path: My Health, My Right” underscores the importance of informed decision-making in health. Red Cross Society members planted saplings on the college premises as part of the event.

Meanwhile, Red Cross Coordinator B Vijaya Kumari emphasized that awareness is the key to preventing AIDS.

At the SKVT Government High School, teachers and students organised an awareness rally, aiming to dispel myths about AIDS and encourage better understanding to facilitate the eradication of the disease.

Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam and other staff members participated in the event, advocating collective efforts for a healthier society. Teachers J Apparao and P Bapi Raju also attended.