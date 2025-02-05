Awareness rally, screening camp conducted on World Cancer Day

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya inaugurated a cancer awareness rally from Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole. Observing World Cancer Day on Tuesday, she highlighted an extensive health screening programme across the district.

Addressing the gathering, collector said that as part of the district-wide programme, they conducted house-to-house visits covering 1, 88, 854 households out of 7, 64, 400 total households by Monday.

These visits have reached 5, 32, 212 people out of a total population of 18, 47, 773.

She said that as part of the National Cancer Detection (NCD) 3.0 programme, comprehensive health surveys are being conducted, including blood pressure, sugar, and haemoglobin tests.

She said that the screening programme has identified 3,677 potential cancer suspects through the rigorous door-to-door medical examination. Focusing on individuals over 18 years of age, the initiative provides free cancer screenings for various types of cancer, including breast, oral, and cervical cancer, she explained.

She urged citizens to proactively participate in these screenings without hesitation or delay, emphasising the importance of early cancer detection.

DMHO Dr T Venkateswarlu, NCD nodal officer Bhagirathi, and other medical professionals from various departments participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and his wife Naga Satyalatha inaugurated the Cancer Screening Camp organised by the DJR Trust and appreciated the trust chairperson Anisha Lakshmi. Observing World Cancer Day, expert doctors from a cancer hospital, super specialty hospital, and an eye hospital performed the checkups and hundreds of people received advice.