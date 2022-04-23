Awareness to be created on beating summer heat

Puttaparthi: Sathya Sai District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon the people to be extra careful and not venture out from their homes unless the situation warranted, in view of the heat wave and rising temperatures. In a press statement, he even asked the officials to come up with an action plan on ways and means of creating awareness in this regard and what steps are being taken to help people beat the heat. The collector, addressing a review meeting on beating the heat wave,

warned that temperatures were rising and advised people to be vigilant. People should venture out only when in dire necessity and not take chances and suffer sunstroke. He advised people to use umbrellas or wear caps and cotton clothing when they go out. The collector said that people should be confined to their homes during 12 pm to 4 pm. Old people, children and lactating mothers should be extra-careful in the mid-noon hours. Alcohol, tea and coffee which dehydrates body should be avoided. Protein rich food should be consumed in summer season.

Headache, reeling sensation, high fever and fits were symptoms of sunstroke. Water, butter milk mixed with salt and glucose should be taken every day. Municipal officials and DWAMA and Mepma functionaries should organise water and butter milk centres for the general public, the collector suggested. DWAMA authorities should take steps to ensure that NREGS workers work in the early morning hours.

The collector asked the DMHO to create awareness on sunstroke prevention measures and also suggest first aid measures who are suffering from sun stroke. He suggested that 2 beds be arranged in every PHC for sun stroke patients. In all public places like RTC bus stands and Railway stations, drinking water pots be arranged with the cooperation of NGOs. The collector asked Horticulture authorities to advise farmers through RBKs on measures that should be taken to save their standing crops from intense heat and crop damage.He asked in-charge DEO Nageshwararao to submit a report on the status of RO plants in schools and the arrangements being made for 10th grade examinations due from April 27.