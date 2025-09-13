Ayesha Meera Case: CBI court issues notices to parents

Vijayawada: In a significant development in the Ayesha Meera case, the CBI Court in Vijayawada issued notices on Friday to the parents of the B Pharmacy student, who was brutally raped and murdered in a girls’ hostel at West Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada 18 years ago.

The notices were served to Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Basha, Ayesha Meera’s parents, directing them to appear before the court on September 19. The court has requested their input regarding the registration of charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) against Satyam Babu, who was previously arrested in connection with the case and later released.

This case has been under investigation by both the police and the CBI for years and has experienced several twists. Initially, Satyam Babu was arrested and remanded, but subsequent court acquitted him, stating that he had been wrongfully implicated while the true culprits remained unpunished. In response to public concern and petitions from rights organisations, the case was reopened and the CBI resumed its investigation.

Despite multiple inquiries, including the exhumation of Ayesha Meera’s body for a re-autopsy, the truth behind the crime has remained elusive.

Her parents have consistently alleged negligence on the part of the investigating agencies and claimed that influential individuals protected the real criminal.

The CBI court’s recent action makes the upcoming hearing on September 19 crucial, as Ayesha Meera’s parents’ response may significantly influence the future course of the case.