Ayyanna to attend Commonwealth meet in Barbados

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu will participate in the four-day 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) scheduled to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Speaker departed from London for Barbados on Monday.

Ayyanna Patrudu will represent the Andhra Pradesh Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as a delegate at the prestigious international conference. He is accompanied by Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, secretary-general to the Legislature of Andhra Pradesh.

Hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados branch, the 68th CPC is the largest annual gathering of Commonwealth Parliamentarians, drawing participants from nearly 180 Parliaments and Legislatures across the Commonwealth. The Indian delegation is led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The conference provides a global platform for presiding officers, Members of Parliament, and parliamentary officials to exchange views, share experiences, and discuss challenges faced by modern legislatures. The theme for this year’s conference is “The Commonwealth: A Global Partner.”

Workshops during the conference will cover a broad range of subjects, including strengthening democratic institutions, leveraging technology and AI in legislatures, climate change and global health and building trust in governance.

Ayyanna Patrudu is scheduled to participate in key workshops on strengthening institutions to support democracy, building trust and transparency in democracy: financial transparency in Parliaments and Elections and national vs. provincial and devolved legislatures: protecting the separation of powers.

Speaking before his departure, the Speaker said, “We are honoured to represent the Legislature of Andhra Pradesh at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. This forum enables legislators to exchange best practices and strengthen democratic governance. I look forward to learning from fellow parliamentarians and applying these insights for the better functioning of our Assembly.”