Babji elected as VBFS honorary president

Vijayawada: Bellapu Babji of New Students Book Centre has been elected as the honorary president of Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) for the year 2023-24 in the general body meeting of the society here on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Society has been organising book festival every year for the last 33 years and the 34th Book Festival would be held this year. The general body meeting has decided to organise book festivals throughout the State in general and in November in Visakhapatnam in particular.

T Manohar Naidu of Visalandhra Publishing House as president, G Lakshmi of Sahiti Publications as vice-president, K Lakshmaiah of Prajasakthi as secretary, G Narayana Rao of Sujata Publications as joint secretary, and K Ravi of Navasahiti Book House as treasurer have been elected in the meeting.

In addition, a 14-member working committee has also been elected, according to Society president Manohar Naidu in a statement.