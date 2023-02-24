Babu should return to power to fix problems: Lokesh

Tirupati: Making it clear that the constitution has given him the right to interact with people, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday told the local police officials that they have no authority to cause any kind of obstruction to him.

The police pulled his stool, standing on it he was addressing the public at Neelisani Peta as part of his ongoing pada yatra 'Yuva Galam' on Thursday. The police even told Lokesh that as per the provisions of the GO Number 1 issued recently, he should not speak to public. When the police tried to create obstruction to his interaction with locals at Gajulamandyam village, an angry Lokesh said that "I am not using any mike to interact with the local public.

As per the provisions of the Constitution I have every right to speak with the people and you have no authority to stop me." The TDP national general secretary told the people that almost all sections, including women, youth and the farmers, were facing some problem or the other and the only solution to these problems was that Chandrababu Naidu should become the chief minister again. "I am here to have first-hand information on the issues that you are facing but the police are not allowing me to talk to you," Lokesh said.

Pointing out that many leaders, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, his sister Sharmila and their father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy undertook padayatra when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, he said that they did not face even a single issue during their padayatras. "Now, when I address the people even at a remote village, the Tadepalli palace is shivering," he remarked.

"I will certainly remind the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the promises that he made to the people during his padayatra and which he failed to fulfil. I will also thoroughly expose his misdeeds," Lokesh said. At Y Convention Hall in Renigunta, Lokesh had a meeting with RMP and PMP doctors where he promised to solve all their problems once the TDP forms the government. The doctors wanted the revival of GO 429 to which Lokesh promised to fulfil it once the TDP was back to power.

The TDP national general secretary also had a separate meeting with Yadavas at the same convention hall. The representatives of the community wanted loans on subsidy and Lokesh assured them that he will certainly take up the matter immediately after the TDP government is formed again. Lokesh also promised to see to it that the Yadava community was grown as industrialists. The TDP national general secretary said that the only solution to resolve the issues of all the communities was that this 'psycho rule' should go and cycle rule should be back.

Meanwhile Lokesh padayatra entered Tirupati Assembly segment after his meeting in Renigunta to a rousing welcome from the party leaders and activists who turned up in good numbers.