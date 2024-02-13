Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Kalluru

The Babu Surety - Bhavishayat ki Guarantee program was organized Kalluru Urban 34th Ward Ayesha Masjid Lines with the aim of addressing the problems in Kalani and informing the public about the anti-policies of the YSRCP government.

Additionally, the program aimed to educate the people about the Mini Manifesto Super Six schemes introduced by Chandrababu Naidu. Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, the TDP in-charge and ex-MLA of Panyo, urged the people to vote for the TDP symbol and elect Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.

Several prominent members of the party were present at the event, including Kallur Urban Convener Kurd Purushottam Reddy, Former Single Window President YV Ramakrishna, District Treasurer PU Madanna, Ward Leaders Dakesh Goud, Mohammad Rafi, DV Chandra, Chandranna, Suleman, Urban Ward Vice President Pedda Beechupalli, Panyo Telugu Youth President Jawwaji Gangadhar. Goud and Panyo Muslim Minority President Ys Feroze, District Secretary Keturu Madu, Doddipadu Basha, Syed Qasim, Urban Leaders K Srinivasa Rao, Women Sushilamma, and others also participated in the event.