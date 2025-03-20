Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans

Vizianagaram: Bobbili MLA RVSKK Rangarao, popularly known as Baby Nayana, has called on the government to bolster support for the artisans crafting the globally acclaimed Bobbili Veena. Highlighting the town’s rich legacy of warriors and devotion - home to deities like Venugopala Swamy - Baby Nayana emphasised the veena’s rise to national prominence.

The MLA traced the craft’s origins to Chinnayya, a skilled artisan from the Vizianagaram estate, who mastered veena-making in Nuzvid and later mentored Rayala Veerabhadrudu, a royal carpenter in Bobbili.

With the 11th Raja of Bobbili, Maharaja Sri Swetachalapathi Rangarao’s endorsement, Veerabhadrudu trained Sarvasiddi Appalaswamy and Sambanna, establishing the foundation of this cherished tradition. Over generations, Bobbili’s rulers nurtured the craft, with Baby Nayana’s father, RVGK Rangarao, even designating a dedicated space in Bobbili Fort for veena production.

The industry saw further progress in 1994 when Sarvasiddi Ramana of Gollapalli village acquired land through share capital, aided by former minister Peddinti Jaganmohana Rao, who secured government backing for the Bobbili Veena Craft Centre. Yet, today, the craft faces mounting challenges: a dwindling supply of jackfruit wood - its essential material - and outdated machinery, unchanged for nearly a decade. During a recent visit to the veena-making centre, Baby Nayana raised these issues with Minister S Savitha, who responded with optimism. She proposed a long-term plan to grow jackfruit trees in State forests, while acknowledging the 20-25-year wait for maturity.

As an interim solution, she suggested sourcing wood from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The MLA underscored the urgency of government action to preserve this historic art form from decline.

Minister Savitha pledged full support to sustain Bobbili’s veena-making heritage, committing to concrete steps to protect and promote the craft for future generations.