Badeti Chanti calls for unity among party leaders in Eluru

TDP-Jana Sena joint candidate Badeti Chanti for the Eluru Assembly Constituency has called for unity among party leaders and workers in order to ensure a successful campaign for the upcoming elections. Amidst speculation of dissatisfaction among Janasena leaders following the alliance between TDP and Janasena, Chanti emphasized the need for cooperation and collaboration in order to defeat the ruling party's policies.

In a meeting with Janasena Eluru in-charge Reddy Appalanaidu and other party leaders, Chanti urged everyone to set aside any differences and work together towards the common goal of securing victory for the TDP-Janasena alliance. He emphasized the importance of presenting a united front before the public and advocated for a strong campaign against the current state government.

Chanti acknowledged the concerns of Janasena leaders but encouraged them to focus on the bigger picture and the future opportunities that lie ahead. He expressed his willingness to work with all party members and asked for their support and cooperation in the upcoming election campaign.

Overall, Chanti's message was one of unity and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of coming together to fight against the ruling party and work towards a common goal of better governance for the state.