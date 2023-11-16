Balakrishna participates in TDP-Jana Sena meeting, slams AP govt. over failures

Hindupur Telugu Desam Party MLA Balakrishna on Thursday thanked Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for extending support to the TDP and asserted that he and the latter have similar qualities of not tolerating the corruption.



Addressing the coordination meeting of TDP and Janasena parties, Balakrishna welcomed the meeting held under the auspices of TDP and Jana Sena and said that it is not just a meeting but a revolution. He stated that he is participating in the meeting to safeguard democracy and recalled that his father late NTR also used to hold similar meetings involving the people in addressing the issues of the country and society.



Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, Balakrishna alleged the government of resorting to attacks on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women and expressed his disappointment over the people suffering in the YSRCP regime.



Stating the Andhra Pradesh government has proposed three capitals only to divert attention from their lack of progress, Balakrishna alleged that none of the promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled and the state has been sent into debt. He also criticized the inefficiency of government hospitals and the lack of the Aarogyasri scheme in private hospitals.



The Hindupur MLA also claimed that they are developing their constituencies with MP funds despite being in the opposition.