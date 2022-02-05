Balakrishna stages silent protest for Hindupur district

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna demanded the state government to declare Hindupur as the new district headquarters as it has all the prerequisites and infrastructural facilities to function as the district head quarters.

Addressing a roadshow on Friday after participating in a silent demonstration in the town to protest against the unilateral announcement of Puttaparthi as the district headquarters by the state government, Balakrishna challenged the local YSRCP functionaries, including municipal ward members to resign in protest and he too will not hesitate to resign as MLA if the need arises.