Balakrishna to visit Kadiri town on April 12

The son of Telugu Desam Party founders, Nandamuri Tarakaramarao, Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be visiting the town on the 12th of this month. He is coming to endorse the joint MLA candidate of the BJP parties, Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The event will also be attended by Satya Sai District Hindupur Parliament President BV Venkataramu and Kadiri Town President Diamond Irfan.

This program is expected to be a significant political event in the town, with various prominent figures from different parties coming together to support the BJP candidate. Nandamuri Tarakaramarao's presence will likely draw a large crowd and generate media attention. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.