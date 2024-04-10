Live
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
- Rahul Gandhi on Rajasthan tour on April 11 to address election meetings in Bikaner, Jodhpur LS seats
- Musk arriving in India this month to meet PM Modi, announce investment plans: Report
Just In
Balakrishna to visit Kadiri town on April 12
Highlights
The son of Telugu Desam Party founders, Nandamuri Tarakaramarao, Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be visiting the town on the 12th of this month
The son of Telugu Desam Party founders, Nandamuri Tarakaramarao, Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be visiting the town on the 12th of this month. He is coming to endorse the joint MLA candidate of the BJP parties, Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The event will also be attended by Satya Sai District Hindupur Parliament President BV Venkataramu and Kadiri Town President Diamond Irfan.
This program is expected to be a significant political event in the town, with various prominent figures from different parties coming together to support the BJP candidate. Nandamuri Tarakaramarao's presence will likely draw a large crowd and generate media attention. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS