Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Magunta attend in Mahasoura, Maharudra Yagams

Ongole: The minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy participated in the inaugural programme of the Mahasoura and Maharudra Yagams at the Sivalayam in the Saibaba temple in Santhapet here on Saturday.

Noted pandit and priest in Ongole, Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy Sastry started the auspicious yagams as per the Vedic rituals. He said that with the blessings of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Sankara Vijayendra Maha Saraswati, they are performing the Mahasoura, Maharudra yagams for 11 days from Saturday to March 2, Wednesday. He said that an elephant, a white horse, a black cow and a bull will also participate in the procedure of the yagna as per the Vedic customs.

Participating in the yaga along with his wife Sachidevi, minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that the Mahasoura and Maharudra yagams are being conducted for the welfare of the people in the state. He said that he prayed the Almighty for the health and happiness of the people. MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy wished that all people receive abundant blessings of the gods and invited everyone to participate in the mahayagams.

The placement of Sun God on seven-horse chariot, rudraksha decoration and other arrangements mesmarized the devotees participating in the maha yagams and other related programmes. Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, APSPDS director Ramadevi, municipal commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, YSRCP leaders Singaraju Rambabu, Kathari Sankar, temple trustee Alahari Chanchala Rao, Kavartapu Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the programme.