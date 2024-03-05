Balineni starts distribution of house sites pattas in Ongole

Ongole: Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy started the distribution of registered conveyance deeds for the housing plots to the poor in Ongole town on Monday.

Distributing the registered deeds at 3, 5, and 9 divisions, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he kept his promise of distributing the housing plots, before going to contest in the elections again.

He announced that the two areas where the plots are being given would be developed as townships in the coming 7 to 8 months, by providing all infrastructure.

He said that the value of the houses would be around Rs 10 lakh, and the TDP leaders are unable to digest it. He said that the TDP leaders are calling the deeds signed by the government officials fake, and challenged them to withdraw from politics if the deeds are proven to be legitimate. He said that the government is giving the plots in the Ongole town limits, but not in Alluru or Kothapatnam where the TDP tried to construct the TIDCO houses.