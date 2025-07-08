Ban on cow slaughter demanded

Rajamahendravaram: A well-known social volunteer and founder of the Maatrurupini Seva Samstha Ajjarapu Haribabu has demanded a complete ban on cow slaughter and urged the government to protect Hindu temple properties.

Addressing the media at Maatrurupini Seva Mandiram in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Haribabu warned that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if the government fails to issue an official response by July 10.

Haribabu, who has been on a relay hunger strike for the past seven days, appealed to the government to immediately issue orders banning cow slaughter and take strict measures to prevent the illegal transportation of cows to slaughterhouses.

He urged the authorities to establish shelters for cows to ensure their safety. He expressed anguish over the inhumane treatment of cows being packed into trucks and taken to slaughterhouses, resulting in severe injuries. “Many cows suffer broken legs and are left in a helpless state,” he said. Suggesting a practical solution, Haribabu proposed that each district be allotted 30 acres of barren land for grazing and feeding cows.

He suggested the need to link these shelters with veterinary hospitals to provide timely medical care. “Cows are revered and worshipped, yet we lack seriousness in protecting them,” he lamented. Haribabu also called upon Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who recently spoke about Sanatana Dharma, to take a stand on cow protection. He said that with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, implementing a cow slaughter ban across the country is possible and should be prioritised. Haribabu further demanded that the state government include cow and bull symbols in its official emblem.

Raising another critical issue, Haribabu urged the government to safeguard Hindu temple properties and reclaim those that have been encroached upon. He called for the enactment of strict laws to punish those involved in attacks on temples or assaults on priests and temple staff.

He said that he had sent letters outlining these demands to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers four months ago, but there has been no response. That is why he began the relay hunger strike on June 30, he explained.

Desireddy Balarama Naidu, CH Krishna Shastri, Sripada Subrahmanyam, and other prominent figures were present at the meeting.