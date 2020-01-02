Bandar Fishing Harbour to be developed soon, govt directs officials to prepare DPR

The AP government has been in a rush to develop a decorative harbour at Bandar over the past few years to provide state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure with international standards. For this, Rs. 280 crore would be required. There are often sand dunes at the shore of the sea, so there are no chances for fishing boats at all times. Operators are badly hit by the fact that they can go hunting just in time for the sea. Once the boat comes to shore, it is possible to go for hunting only when the sea is at peace.

In the event of the storm, the organizers have to wait at least 12 hours onshore to get to the sea. The Harbor, built at Gilakaladilandi ten years ago at Rs.4.70 crore, does not benefit much

No full-scale measures have been taken to remove sand dunes at the seashore. Experts suggest that regular dredging should be carried out at harbours where sand dunes are formed. As the problem of sandbags persists, the boat operators are moving from Bandar Fishing Harbor to Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam Harbours. The problems in the harbour were brought to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, another MLA, Minister Perni Nani and another minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramanarao. He urged the authorities to take immediate steps to build the fishing harbour.

Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) has been entrusted with the preparation of the DPR (Comprehensive Project Report) on the current conditions in Bandar Harbour, the steps to be taken to expand the harbour and the development activities. This company will look after exports and Import Facilities, Administration Building, Fisheries Restrooms, Radio Communication Tower, Boat Building, Ice Plants, Keywall Extension, Protective Water Supply, etc. piloting. Tenders will be invited for the expansion of the harbour once all permits have been received, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said.