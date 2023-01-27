Bankers demand recruitment of more staff, five-day work

Ongole (Prakasam District): Members of various Bank Employees' Unions staged a protest in front of Union Bank of India branch at Nellore bus stand centre in Ongole on Friday, pressing the government to accept their demands.

UFBU convenor M Narendra Babu, AIBOC leaders V Srinivasa Rao and Rajesh Khanna, NCBE leader Vijay Mohan, BEFI leader Mahesh, AIBEA leaders Rajeev Ratan and Nagarjuna Reddy, retired employees V Ramachandra Rao, PK Rajeswara Rao and others said that as part of the call for two-day strike on January 30 and 31 by the UFBU, they are conducting the protest to take their demands to the notice of the government.

They said discussions between the government and the bank employees in the CLC meeting on January 24 failed, and left them with no option but to go on strike. They explained that there is a heavy workload on the employees and everyone is under stress. They demanded the government to provide a five-day work week facility, update the pensions of the retired employees, recruit staff in all cadres, implement the old pension system, withdraw the letters sent to the MDs of the banks for 12th Pay Revision to maintain the relationship between the employees and the government.