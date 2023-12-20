Bankers told to sanction loans liberally

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar called upon the bankers to come forward to sanction loans to farmers, women groups, entrepreneurs and traders liberally. He reviewed bank loans to various sectors with the officials of various banks at Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Tuesday.

He asked the bankers to promote entrepreneurs and traders to develop the district industrially.

The collector expressed dissatisfaction over non-fulfilment of targets of crop loans in the

last kharif season and directed the lead bank district manager to submit detailed targets fixed for various banks for different category loans.

Lathakar explained that the bankers should not deviate from their basic duties and if they continue the same attitude, the government will

initiate steps as per rules and regulations. The collector also reviewed sanction of educational loans to

students and asked the bankers about hurdles to sanction these loans.

Joint director for animal husbandry, A Kishore Kumar complained that the bankers are not sanctioning loans beneficiaries under the animal husbandry schemes properly. Fisheries, horticulture and industries wing officials also expressed same opinion on bank loans.

He also directed the bankers to sanction loans for the houses regularised under ‘Jagananna

Thodu’ category as these are registered documents. Officials of various banks attended the meeting.