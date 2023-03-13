Bapatla: Collector Vijaya Krishnan reviews poll arrangements

Bapatla: District Collector Vijaya Krishnan directed the officials to take steps to conduct MLC elections polling peacefully. She visited NRPM High School in Chirala on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements for the polling and gave suggestions to the officials.

She directed the officials to implement the election code of conduct strictly and take steps to check untoward incidents at the polling booths. She instructed the presiding officers to conduct the polling between 8 am and 4 pm. The officials were directed to handover the polling material at the reception centre with the help of route officers.

Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, district revenue officer K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, Chirala RDO Sarojini, Bapatla RDO Ravindra, election presiding officers and others were present on the occasion.