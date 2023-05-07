  • Menu
Bapatla: Government to purchase damaged paddy, maize, turmeric crops

Joint Collector Chamakuri Sridhar examining the damaged maize crop at Betapudi in Repalle mandal in Bapatla district on Saturday

Bapatla : Joint Collector Chamakuri Sridhar inspected the damaged maize crop at Betapudi Village in Repalle mandal on Saturday.

He enquired about the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains. He assured that the government would extend a helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the untimely rains.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains during the last one week caused damage to turmeric, paddy and maize crops and vegetable gardens in Bapatla district.

Meanwhile, Bapatla district special officer Katamaneni Bhaskar and District Collector Ranjit Basha late on Friday night conducted a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate and assured the farmers that the government would purchase damaged maize, turmeric and paddy crops.

