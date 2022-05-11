Bapatla: TDP demands compensation to damaged crops

Bapatla(Bapatla District): TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu and other leaders inspected damaged banana, papaya, turmeric, betelnut plantations in Kolluru and Bhattiprolu mandals of Bapatla district on Tuesday and enquired about crop damage caused by strong gales during the last two days.

He visited Vellaturu, Chintamotu, Pedalanka, Pesarlanka, Oleru and Pedapuliparru villages in Bhattiprolu mandal and interacted with the farmers, whose banana, turmeric and papaya plantations were damaged during the last two days.

He also visited Kishindapalem, Tadikalapudi, Juvvalapalem villages of Kolluru mandal and enquired about the crop damage caused due to strong gales.

Speaking on this occasion, Nakka Anand Babu said in Bhattiprolu and Kolluru mandals of Vemuru Assembly constituency, various crops were damaged in over 2,000 acres. He demanded that the government should pay compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to help the farmers, who incurred loss. He alleged that the YSRCP government is cheating farmers in payment of insurance also and warned that they will fight till the government pays compensation to the farmers.