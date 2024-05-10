  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla: Two TDP leaders held with cash

Bapatla: Two TDP leaders held with cash
x
Highlights

Bapatla: Police took two TDP activists into custody and recovered Rs 1.38 lakh from their possession while they were distributing cash to influence...

Bapatla: Police took two TDP activists into custody and recovered Rs 1.38 lakh from their possession while they were distributing cash to influence voters in elections in PV Palem mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday. They booked a case and took up the investigation.

Meanwhile, the SEB officials on Thursday seized 480 bottles of liquor and Rs 28,000 cash, one car, two cell phones from two persons in Cherakupalli mandal of Bapatla district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X