Bapatla: Two TDP leaders held with cash

Bapatla: Police took two TDP activists into custody and recovered Rs 1.38 lakh from their possession while they were distributing cash to influence voters in elections in PV Palem mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday. They booked a case and took up the investigation.

Meanwhile, the SEB officials on Thursday seized 480 bottles of liquor and Rs 28,000 cash, one car, two cell phones from two persons in Cherakupalli mandal of Bapatla district.