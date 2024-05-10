Live
- AIMIM exists only to help BJP says Mohammed Waliullah Sameer
- Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, Rituals, History, and Significance
- Rahul's meeting tomorrow
- INDIA bloc leaders’ public meet in Vijayawada today
- CFD stresses on transparent, violence-free polls
- SHRM TECH 2024 lays focus on role of AI in transformation of HR industry
- Hyderabad: State all set to witness high-octane bipolar batlle in key LS segments
- Alliance flays Jagan’s ‘destructive’ attitude towards Amaravati
- YSRCP govt welfare bettered status of 1 cr families: Sajjala
- 30 model polling stations set up in EG dist
Bapatla: Two TDP leaders held with cash
Bapatla: Police took two TDP activists into custody and recovered Rs 1.38 lakh from their possession while they were distributing cash to influence voters in elections in PV Palem mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday. They booked a case and took up the investigation.
Meanwhile, the SEB officials on Thursday seized 480 bottles of liquor and Rs 28,000 cash, one car, two cell phones from two persons in Cherakupalli mandal of Bapatla district.
