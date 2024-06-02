BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh with 46 out of 60 seats, PM Modi says will work with "greater vigour" for state's growth

BJP retained its power in Arunachal Pradesh as it surpassed the previous record of 41 seats in 2019 by winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party will work with "greater vigour" for the state's growth. Votes were counted for 50 Assembly segments for which elections were held in the northeastern State along with Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the BJP party uncontested. The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal including seats of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Pema Khandu and the Council of Ministers to continue until the new Government is sworn in. Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution, the Governor has also accepted the Cabinet's advice and signed the order to dissolve the Seventh State Assembly with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for successfully managing the State Administration during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. After the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Arunachal Pradesh after registering a huge victory in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed it a "historic day" and said that it showed "pro-incumbency" for the state government.

"This is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, especially for the BJP. The party set a new record in these Assembly elections...There is pro-incumbency in BJP. In 2019, we won 41 seats and in 2024 we won 46 seats," he said. The Arunachal Pradesh CM thanked the people of the state and said they have voted for the development that has taken place in the state under BJP.

"On 4th June, Lok Sabha elections counting will be held. After that, all winning candidates will reach here in Itanagar. Senior leaders from Delhi can also come. After the formalities of the party, we will stake our claim to form the new government. We are certain that we will win both the Lok Sabha seats of the state," he added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party again and said the party will keep working with even "greater vigour" for the state's growth.

"I would like to appreciate the hard work of the exceptional BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," PM Modi posted on X. The Prime Minister further said that the people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to the politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth," he added. Following the BJP's historic win, National President JP Nadda took to X to express his gratitude to the people of the state for placing their trust in the BJP.

"Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for placing their trust in BJP and ensuring a historic win in the state. This remarkable victory is a reflection of their desire for a prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Arunachal.' The relentless dedication of our committed karyakartas, CM Pema Khandu, and BJP State President Biyuram Wahge has made this victory historic," he posted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering confidence in the BJP.

"My heartfelt gratitude to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering confidence in the BJP. This victory is a testament to the Northeast people's trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji and the era of change ushered in by the Modi government in the region. Congratulations to CM Pema Khandu Ji, BJP State President Biyuram Wahge Ji, and all the Karyakartas on this stupendous victory. Over the years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in successfully implementing all the schemes of the Modi government," he posted on X. Moreover, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is delighted that the BJP has come back to power in Arunachal Pradesh with a bigger mandate.

"I'm very happy that BJP has come back to power in Arunachal Pradesh with a bigger mandate. The work done by the BJP in the last two terms is the reason why people voted for the BJP again. PM Modi's special care for people of Northeast...his works especially reaching out to the people and major infrastructure projects in the border areas...these are bringing tremendous change in the life of the people, that's why BJP has swept the election," Rijiju said. The majority mark in the Arunachal Assembly is 31.

National People's Party (NPEP) has won five seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) is won two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats and Congress won one seat. The independent candidates won three seats. Independent candidates Wanglam Sawin, Laisam Simai, and Tenzin Nyima Glow won from the Khonsa, Nampong, and Thrizino-Buragaon seats.

People were seen celebrating outside the BJP office in Itanagar after it looked to retain power in the state. In a post on X, CM Khandu said, "Extending heartiest congratulations to Tesam Pongte on winning from 53 Changlang North seat. Your victory is a testament to your hard work and commitment to serve the people."

Arunachal CM also extended wishes to Hamjong Tangha on winning from 52 Changlang South constituency. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.