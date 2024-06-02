PM Modi, HM Shah thank people of Arunachal for mandate to BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for choosing the BJP for a third consecutive term in the state.

The BJP leaders also appreciated the hard work of party functionaries to achieve electoral success.

The Prime Minister in a post on microblogging platform X said: "I would like to appreciate the hard work of the exceptional Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people."

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth," PM Modi said in another post.

Expressing his gratitude to the "sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering confidence in the BJP", Home Minister Shah in a post on X said: "This victory is a testament to the Northeast people's trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji and the era of change ushered in by the Modi government in the region."

The Home Minister also congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP President Biyuram Wahge and all the party workers on this "stupendous victory".

"Over the years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in successfully implementing all the schemes of the Modi government," he said.

BJP chief Nadda also took to X to thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh. In a post, he said: "Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for placing their trust in BJP and ensuring a historic win in the state. This remarkable victory is a reflection of their desire for a prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to fulfill the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Arunachal'."

"The relentless dedication of our committed Karyakartas, CM Pema Khandu and state BJP President Biyuram Wahge has made this victory historic," he added.

The BJP on Sunday retained power in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 46 seats -- five more than the last election (2019) -- in the 60-member Assembly, for which elections were held on April 19.