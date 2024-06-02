All party committee paid tributes to Telangana Martyrs

Gadwal: The all-party committee paid tribute to Telangana martyrs in Aija, Jogulamba Gadwal district, on the 10th anniversary of Telangana state's formation. The decade celebrations saw a grand gathering of over hundreds of people. Speakers highlighted Telangana as the first state to practice such a tribute, marking the significance of the event.

People of Telangana emphasized that the Second fase movement was the initial step toward achieving statehood, formed due to their sacrifices. They noted that no movement can succeed without the people's support, praising the lasting legacy of Telangana's heroes. During the tribute, candles were lit, and Aija's critical role in the movement was highlighted. The enduring spirit of fighting for public issues among Aija's people was also acknowledged, with hopes to continue addressing people's problems with the same dedication.

Honourary president PGK Venkateswar Rao,Nagar doddi Venkat ramudu from the BRS,S Rama Chandra Reddy from BJP,Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy from trade unions and other party leaders were participated.